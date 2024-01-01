Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 32%CBD

Gotti Beltz

Gotti Beltz is a weed strain popularized by Phinest clones of California and their brand Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Beltz from Farming Stoned, hunted and selected by Golden State Banana. It's got a Biscotti-forward smell backed by Z’s loudness and structure.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gotti Beltz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gotti Beltz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gotti Beltz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gotti Beltz strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Gotti Beltz strain genetics