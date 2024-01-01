HybridTHC 32%CBD —
Gotti Beltz
write a review
Gotti Beltz is a weed strain popularized by Phinest clones of California and their brand Dubplatez. Gotti Beltz is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Beltz from Farming Stoned, hunted and selected by Golden State Banana. It's got a Biscotti-forward smell backed by Z’s loudness and structure.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gotti BeltzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gotti Beltz products near you
Similar to Gotti Beltz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—