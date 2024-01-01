stock photo similar to Grapefruit Zruntz
Grapefruit Zruntz
Grapefruit Zruntz is a weed strain off the Original Z line from Terphogz. Grapefruit Zruntz is Zruntz x Grapefruitz—a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoors, and it has a medium to high flower yield, with a moderate hash yield. Leave a review.
