Gyoza

Gyoza is a new weed strain that stems from a collaboration with Umami Seed Co. and Raw Genetics. Some Gyoza flowers have toasted meringue candy flavors while others are straight umami terps. Besides having an incredible range of flavor, Gyoza is also an amazing flower for hash returns. Gyoza is a cross of GCode x Zoda. Those parent strains work out to (Subzero x Georgia Pie) x (Zkittlez x Acai-Gelato 49 x Seattle Soda).

