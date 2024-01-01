stock photo similar to Gyoza
Gyoza
write a review
Gyoza is a new weed strain that stems from a collaboration with Umami Seed Co. and Raw Genetics. Some Gyoza flowers have toasted meringue candy flavors while others are straight umami terps. Besides having an incredible range of flavor, Gyoza is also an amazing flower for hash returns. Gyoza is a cross of GCode x Zoda. Those parent strains work out to (Subzero x Georgia Pie) x (Zkittlez x Acai-Gelato 49 x Seattle Soda).
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to GyozaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gyoza products near you
Similar to Gyoza near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—