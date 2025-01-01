Gypsy Road
Gypsy Road
Gypsy Road is a weed strain. Gypsy Road is reportedly a cross of Garlic Snake Breath x Dual OG. Gypsy Road is likely a indica hybrid. Gypsy Road is reportedly bred by Honey Sticks Genetics. Honey Sticks says the flower has no garlic notes, but instead a blueberry candy gas smell. Gypsy Road is grown nationwide. Leave a review of of Gypsy Road on Leafly.
