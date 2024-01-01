stock photo similar to Haight Afberry
Hybrid

Haight Afberry

Haight Afberry is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Haight Afberry is a cross of (Afberry x Orange Diesel) x Razberry Gastank. Haight Afberry has dense flowers and great bag appeal and terps of berries and candy gas. Leave a review for this strain.

