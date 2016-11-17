ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hawai’i ‘78 is a Hawaiian landrace sativa, also known as the "Sweet Lady of Waiāhole." This strain originated on the island of O’ahu, near where the film Jurassic Park was shot. According to sources, Hawai’i ‘78 even became a favorite with the production crew while on site. This strain represents old school Hawaiian genetics and stimulates while imbuing the consumer with a content, mellow haze.

2016
Hawaiʻi ʻ78 also known as: "Sweet lady of Waiāhole" Hawaiian landrace; Waiāhole, O'ahu This is a very special landrace Hawaiian strain brought to you from the same neighborhood where Jurassic Park was filmed as well as many other Hollywood blockbusters, Kualoa Ranch. Often referred to as Jurassi...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Strain
Hawai’i ‘78
First strain child
Jahwaiian
child
Second strain child
Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana
child

Products with Hawai’i ‘78

