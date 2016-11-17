Hawai’i ‘78 is a Hawaiian landrace sativa, also known as the "Sweet Lady of Waiāhole." This strain originated on the island of O’ahu, near where the film Jurassic Park was shot. According to sources, Hawai’i ‘78 even became a favorite with the production crew while on site. This strain represents old school Hawaiian genetics and stimulates while imbuing the consumer with a content, mellow haze.
