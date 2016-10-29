ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 4 reviews

Jahwaiian

Jahwaiian by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a tropical mashup of two legendary strains. By combining Lamb’s Bread genetics sourced directly from Nine Mile, St. Anne’s, Jamaica, and the “Sweet Lady of Waiāhole” (AKA Hawai’i ‘78), Pua Mana crafted an uplifting strain that harnesses the tropical vibes and aromas distinct to the Hawaiian and Caribbean coastlines. Jahwaiian’s effects are stimulating, delivering plenty of energy to the body. Also anticipate a manageable headiness that encourages self-reflection. This strain may help curb depression and fatigue while encouraging physical activity.

Reviews

4

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Jahwaiian is a perfect blend of two of the most legendary island sativa strains of all time! We sourced our Lambsbread directly from the source: Nine Mile, St. Anne's, Jamaica. Pua Mana 'Ohana connected with Bob Marley's cousin Hugh Creek Peart A.K.A. Sledger (author of the song Rebel Music/3 O'cl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Aloha808kine
Member since 2016
To see where the genetics for this strain were sourced watch the documentary "SLEDGER" on Youtube - Sledger is Bob Marley's 1st cousin born in the same house and raised together Sledger is Bob's ganja farmer cousin and has been cultivating Jamaican cannabis since the old days - Mahalo Pua Mana 'Ohan...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for 2pacalyptic
Member since 2018
Jahwaiian has gotta be my new favorite sativa dominant, with two powerful sativas like lambs bread and hawaiian mixed you can't go wrong. The smell is a dank, earthy tropical smell like pineapple, citrus and skunky with Woody notes. They high is creative happy focused and energetic also very arousin...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for tarvatros
Member since 2016
it seems really good, I like creative strains, it'really important tout me
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryTalkative
Lineage

Hawai’i ‘78
Lamb's Bread
Jahwaiian

