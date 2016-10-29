Jahwaiian by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a tropical mashup of two legendary strains. By combining Lamb’s Bread genetics sourced directly from Nine Mile, St. Anne’s, Jamaica, and the “Sweet Lady of Waiāhole” (AKA Hawai’i ‘78), Pua Mana crafted an uplifting strain that harnesses the tropical vibes and aromas distinct to the Hawaiian and Caribbean coastlines. Jahwaiian’s effects are stimulating, delivering plenty of energy to the body. Also anticipate a manageable headiness that encourages self-reflection. This strain may help curb depression and fatigue while encouraging physical activity.
