High Octane OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain High Octane OG.
High Octane OG strain effects
High Octane OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
High Octane OG reviews
b........1
March 30, 2026
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Good body buzz