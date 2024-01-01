stock photo similar to Honey Hiker
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
Honey Hiker
Honey Hiker is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Honey Hiker is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Honey Hiker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Hiker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Hiker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
