Sativa THC 23%

Honey Hiker

Honey Hiker is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Honey Hiker is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Honey Hiker typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Hiker’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Hiker, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



