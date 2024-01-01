stock photo similar to Hot Habanero
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Hot Habanero

Hot Habanero is a cannabis strain from Dying Breed Seeds, a leading modern breeder from California know for his Z work like OZ Kush. Hot Habanero comes from Red Pepperz crossed to OZ Kush. We're still learning more about how Hot Habanero grows, looks, tastes, and feels so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hot Habanero

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hot Habanero products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hot Habanero near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hot Habanero strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight