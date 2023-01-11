Jack OG
Jack OG effects are mostly calming.
Jack OG potency is higher THC than average.
Jack OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and sleepy. Jack OG has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jack OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
