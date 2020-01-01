ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Plant
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Jack Plant
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 1 reviews

Jack Plant

Jack Plant

Selected by Advanced Seeds, Jack Plant is a sativa-dominant phenotype of Jack Herer. The strain is known to grow big and tall with epic yields that are resistant to mildew and mold, making it a great outdoor choice. Jack Plant’s flavor is earthy, piney, and woody, often reminding consumers of being in a pine forest. As for the high, it leaves people infused with energy and ready for any adventure at the park or in the mountains.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Jack Plant nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack Plant nearby.

Products with Jack Plant

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jack Plant nearby.