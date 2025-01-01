Jello Freezer is a cannabis strain. Jello Freezer comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Whiskey Throttle x (Fried Ice Cream x Grandpas Gunchest). Jello Freezer comes from Whiskey Throttle, which is Cannarado's selection of OGKB x Gushers. Expect funky peanut butter notes from the OGKB, and great chunky hashy buds that yield. The other parents add a funky leathery chem terp that transfers through the exhale. Leave one of the first reviews of Jello Freezer.