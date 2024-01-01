stock photo similar to Josh Key OG
Hybrid

Josh Key OG

Josh Key OG is a weed strain from breeder Umami Seed Co. One of Umami's most potent offerings, this strain combines the legendary Josh D OG with Umami's creamy Key Limeade. Described as a perfect combination of OG and Lime, Josh Key OG a flavor that marries that unforgettable taste of OG with fresh-cut citrus. The parentage is Josh D OG x Key Limeade—digging into it, that works out to: (Triangle Kush x SFV OG x Hell's Angel OG) x (Sunset Sherbet x Key Lime Pie).

