stock photo similar to Judge Dread
Judge Dread
write a review
Judge Dread is a cannabis strain from Karma Genetics, and is a combination of DreadBread x Biker081. Karma Genetics specialized in OG Kushes and Sour Diesels. Dreadbread is more diverse collaboration with the legend Bodhi and Genefinder. The mom, DreadBread, is a Mango Biche x Old Mother Afghani. "Biker081" most likely is a Biker Kush from the OG Kush family. The mix of OG, Afghani and Mango Biche here results in an easy, fun, versatile, vigorous hybrid with full big buds, and a great balanced high.
.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Judge DreadOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Judge Dread products near you
Similar to Judge Dread near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—