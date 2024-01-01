stock photo similar to Jupiter Jack
Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Jupiter Jack

Jupiter Jack is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jack Herer and an unknown parent strain. Jupiter Jack is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seven Leaves, the average price of Jupiter Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jupiter Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jupiter Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Jupiter Jack

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Jupiter Jack products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Jupiter Jack near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight