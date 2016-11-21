Kalalau Kush is a stimulating sativa-dominant hybrid named for the beautiful Kalalau Valley on the garden island of Kaua’i. This flower smells of guava with herbaceous undertones. The flavor is tropical, exhibiting hints of mango and musky spice. Kalalau Kush offers consumers potent cerebral energy and vigorous physical stimulation. It is ideal for outdoor activity and for patients combating depression and lethargy. This strain is produced by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank.
