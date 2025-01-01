Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 is a cannabis strain bred by Karma Genetics. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 is a cross between Karma Sour D 2007 and Karma Sour D BX1. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2 has an aroma featuring a heavy fuel smell with hints of hops. Karma Sour Diesel Bx2’s terpene profile includes myrcene, limonene, and ß-caryophyllene.