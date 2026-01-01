Larry Strawberry
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Larry Strawberry
LrS
Hybrid
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Larry Strawberry is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Jungle Boys from a cross of Mike Larry x Strawberry Shortcake. The high of Larry Strawberry is more complex than your average dessert strain, with a centered, calming lift that’s great for just about any summer activity. Euphoria arrives first, bright and buoyant, before melting into a calm, grounded exhale that quiets mental static without knocking you flat. Larry Strawberry carries flavors of strawberry shortcake and whipped cream. The buds are dense and jewel-toned, flashing deep purples against vibrant greens like ripe fruit in the garden.
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