Skunk House Genetics bred Mike Larry by crossing two famous strains: Gelato #45 and Larry OG F8. This stinky strain has a fuel-filled, sweet cream aroma that will turn heads. Mike Larry starts sweet and ends with a strong OG exhale. Buds are light green with hints of purple and an impressive display of trichomes. This strain offers a relaxing high that will still keep you focused and involved.

 

Avatar for Dmbagz
Member since 2018
That gank smooth smoke that hit hard very beautiful wholesome buds
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Mike Larry

