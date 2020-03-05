Skunk House Genetics bred Mike Larry by crossing two famous strains: Gelato #45 and Larry OG F8. This stinky strain has a fuel-filled, sweet cream aroma that will turn heads. Mike Larry starts sweet and ends with a strong OG exhale. Buds are light green with hints of purple and an impressive display of trichomes. This strain offers a relaxing high that will still keep you focused and involved.
