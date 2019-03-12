ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Shortcake
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Shortcake
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 40 reviews

Strawberry Shortcake

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 40 reviews

Strawberry Shortcake

Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

40

write a review

Find Strawberry Shortcake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Shortcake nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Strawberry Shortcake

Products with Strawberry Shortcake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Shortcake nearby.

Most popular in