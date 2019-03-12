Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven.