Bred by Plantworks, Lemon Stash CBD is a CBD-dominant phenotype of Stashsquatch crossed with a CBD cultivar. Its terpene profile gives off spicy and earthy aromas with a floral kickback on the inhale. People may expect a long-lasting body high from this strain.
