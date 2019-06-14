ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Leia Kush

Bred by Hesperides Genetics, Leia Kush celebrates the old Olympic Peninsula Strain Leia and crosses it with the powerhouse Alien Kush. A complex strain with complex aromas, Leia Kush offers a sweet lemony pine aroma with haze and skunk notes. This is a great option for citrus fans looking for something that will calm your mind and body.

Avatar for Solarmind
Member since 2018
This is pure indica with huge relief aftrr hard parties. I should warn, you won't care about any of your conditions.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
