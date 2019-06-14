Bred by Hesperides Genetics, Leia Kush celebrates the old Olympic Peninsula Strain Leia and crosses it with the powerhouse Alien Kush. A complex strain with complex aromas, Leia Kush offers a sweet lemony pine aroma with haze and skunk notes. This is a great option for citrus fans looking for something that will calm your mind and body.
