Hybrid

Lemon Crumb

Bred by crossing Sub Rosa Garden’s Lockjaw with Cookie Pebbles, Lemon Crumb takes on the fast flowering qualities and delicious terpenes of Lockjaw and pairs it with the cereal milk and fruity flavor of Cookie Pebbles. Consumers can expect the smooth cereal milk fruitiness to blend superbly with the tart lemon and earthy citrus musk of Lockjaw. Lemon Crumb makes for a smooth and downright delicious smoke and flowers in about 8 weeks.

 

Strain spotlight

