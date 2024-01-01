stock photo similar to Lemon Guava Waferz
Hybrid

Lemon Guava Waferz

Lemon Guava Waferz is a new cannabis strain from seed brand Early Dew. Lemon Guava Waferz is a cross of Guava x Lemon Cherry Gelato. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

