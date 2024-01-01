stock photo similar to Lemon Party Dot Org
Lemon Party Dot Org
Lemon Party Dot Org is a cannabis strain from Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Lemon Party Dot Org is a cross of Cap Junky Lemon Tree x Freakshow. Leave one of the first reviews of Lemon Party Dot Org.
