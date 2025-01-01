Lemon Pepper x Zuchi is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Lemon Pepper x Zuchi is a cross of Lemon Pepper x Zuchi. The full lineage is Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo) x (Lemon Pebblez x Lemon Cooler). Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.