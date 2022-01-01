Lemon Purple
aka Lemon Purps
Lemon Purple potency is lower THC than average.
Lemon Purple, also known as Lemon Purps,, is a hybrid weed strain. Lemon Purple has 16% CBD and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.
