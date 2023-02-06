THC 18%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Lemon Purple Kush effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Purple Kush potency is higher THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
write a review
Lemon Purple Kush is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, euphoric, and happy. Lemon Purple Kush has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Purple Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Purple Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Purple Kush products near you
Similar to Lemon Purple Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—