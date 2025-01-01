Lemon Ztrawz
stock photo similar to Lemon Ztrawz
Lemon Ztrawz
LmZ
Hybrid
write a review
Lemon Ztrawz is a cannabis strain. Lemon Ztrawz is a cross of Lemon Up x Sour Strawz from the top breeders Seed Junky Genetics. Lemon Ztrawz promises lots of lemon and sour terps and huge potency and bling. We're still learning more about Lemon Ztrawz , leave one of the first reviews of Lemon Ztrawz.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon ZtrawzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Ztrawz products near you
Similar to Lemon Ztrawz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—