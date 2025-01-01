Lemon Ztrawz is a cannabis strain. Lemon Ztrawz is a cross of Lemon Up x Sour Strawz from the top breeders Seed Junky Genetics. Lemon Ztrawz promises lots of lemon and sour terps and huge potency and bling. We're still learning more about Lemon Ztrawz , leave one of the first reviews of Lemon Ztrawz.