Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Lilac OG

Lilac OG

Produced by Ethos Genetics, Lilac OG crosses their own Lilac Diesel Bx3 with the ever-popular Triangle Kush from Florida to bring out dense buds with oily trichomes that stick to your fingertips. Its terpenes put out floral and gas notes with accents of cherries, grapes, and lemons, making for a deliciously complex profile. As for the high, it’ll hit you over the head and put you into a haze of delightful sensations for hours to come.

