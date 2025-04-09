New Jersey, spark up those joints and prep for liftoff—Leafly’s editors have curated your perfect 420 weed lineup for April 2025, packed with local favorites, legendary classics, and fresh, flavorful newcomers. Dive into creamy-smooth strains like Cream and Mochi, or savor fruity sensations such as Guava, Bubble Gum, and Cherry Lime Runtz. Need something heavier? Blaze up the powerful funk of Garlic, earthy-rich Durban, and the famously potent Animal Face. Sweet-tooth stoners will love dessert-inspired picks like Brownie Scout and Blueberry Cruffin, while connoisseurs chase unique terp profiles in strains like Peanut Butter Breath, Dirty Kush Breath, and Sherbanger. Whether you're relaxing in Atlantic City, seshing in Jersey City, or kicking back in Newark, these premium picks promise flavorful smoke, unforgettable highs, and the best weed season yet in the Garden State.