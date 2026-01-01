Blue Dream and similar strains
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry with Haze, known for its balanced high that blends cerebral stimulation with full-body relaxation. With sweet berry aromas and THC levels often exceeding 20%, it’s become a fan favorite, commonly used to ease stress, anxiety, and depression. Originally bred in California, Blue Dream has earned legendary West Coast status and remains one of the most-searched strains on Leafly. In our Local Stories, Legendary Strains episode, we visited Sol Spirit, a regenerative farm in California using Jadam organic farming techniques. We explored how they cultivate their version of this iconic strain, learn more here. Loving Blue Dream? You’ll want to try these similar strains, they share that same juicy DNA and uplifting vibe.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.