As part of our Local Stories, Legendary Strains series, Lindsay MaHarry visits Sol Spirit Farm in the legendary Emerald Triangle to see how JADAM regenerative farming practices breathe new life into a classic.

Blue Dream is one of America’s favorite strains, a hall-of-fame sativa-dominant hybrid that is widely available in dispensaries all over. But what separates the special cuts of this famous strain from lesser cultivars?



Let’s visit Sol Spirit’s regenerative farm to learn how they use JADAM organic farming techniques to produce the perfect Blue Dream!

Blue Dream Blue Dream is a highly praised strain that offers a unique and enjoyable experience, providing a balanced high that combines the best of both sativa and indica characteristics. Many reviewers appreciate its ability to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, while promoting creativity, focus, and productivity, making it suitable for both daytime and nighttime use. The strain’s sweet, fruity flavor and aroma, often described as reminiscent of blueberries, are widely enjoyed, and its effects are often described as uplifting, relaxing, and euphoric.

How Sol Spirit captures the soul of our most popular strain

Just over the Humboldt and Trinity County line is an award-winning sun-grown farm and canna-glamping operation called Sol Spirit.

Known for killer cuts of vintage genetics, they grow lots of unique varieties like Mexican Haze, Soul Shine, a stellar cut of Headband, and their famous Burmese Mimosa. But, a true standout in this year’s crop is their otherworldly Blue Dream.

This iconic cross of Blueberry and Haze has a mystic lore that makes her true origins, well, hazy. Sol Spirit’s cut checks all the boxes—bursting with sweet-tar blueberry magic and a high that’s euphoric, uplifting, and creative.

Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. It’s quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly strain library.

To get us thiiiiiis high, they use a closed-loop system called JADAM organic farming, a simplified offshoot of Korean natural farming created by the founder’s son.

These JADAM microbial solution and fertilizer tanks are living entities that power the entire farm, breaking down plant material from the farm and native ecosystem into microbial liquid gold.

A teaspoon of healthy living soil contains more lifeforms than there are people on earth, so why import nutrients in plastic bottles when the secret to happy plants lies within all along?

So, be sure to check out Sol Spirit’s earth-friendly blue dream, and thanks for reading!

If you’re ready to try Sol Spirit’s Blue Dream but you aren’t in California, don’t panic—click the link below to see where you can find Blue Dream near you.