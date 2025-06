Leafly's hall of flame. Gelato wore the first crown in 2018. Wedding Cake launched into legend status in 2019. 2020 was all about Runtz). 2021 saw the rise of beloved classic with Dosidos stepping into the throne. 2022 was the year of Jealousy. Permanent Marker reigned supreme in 2023. Now in its 7th year, 2024 saw the meteoric rise of Super Boof.