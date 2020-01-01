ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Llanera
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Llanera
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

Write a review

Llanera

Llanera

Collected by Criposo Art from local growers in the 90s, Llanera (a.k.a. Colombian Black) is a Colombian landrace strain that was brought to the public by The Landrace Team. A pure sativa that smells and tastes like sour guava and cedar, Llanera provides an almost psychedelic effect that is both energetic and euphoric.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Llanera nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Llanera nearby.

Products with Llanera

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Llanera nearby.