Milktopia is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Milktopia is a cross of the strains Project 9 x Milk & Cookies. Milktopia is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Milktopia is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



