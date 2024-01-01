stock photo similar to Mint Mango
Hybrid

Mint Mango

Mint Mango is a cannabis strain that comes from a collab between Umami and Oni Seed Companies. This time Oni brought their hand-selected combo of the Northern California Papaya and Purple Punch, which has an incredible grape-mango soda flavor. Umami added their MacMints to make this plant a heavier-yielding and even frostier cultivar.

Mint Mango strain genetics

Strain parent
Ppy
Papaya Punch
parent
Mint Mango
MTM
Mint Mango