Mint Mango
Mint Mango is a cannabis strain that comes from a collab between Umami and Oni Seed Companies. This time Oni brought their hand-selected combo of the Northern California Papaya and Purple Punch, which has an incredible grape-mango soda flavor. Umami added their MacMints to make this plant a heavier-yielding and even frostier cultivar.
