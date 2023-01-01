Monkey Massacre
write a review
Monkey Massacre is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Original Glue with Professor Moriarty. This strain tastes earthy, sour, and has a gassy aroma.
Buy strains with similar effects to Monkey Massacre
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Monkey Massacre products near you
Similar to Monkey Massacre near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—