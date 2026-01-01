Morning Wood is an energizing sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 20–28%, known for its uplifting cerebral effects and bold terpene profile rooted in classic haze and diesel-style genetics. While lineage can vary depending on cultivator, Morning Wood is typically associated with bright citrus-forward strains that emphasize focus, motivation, and daytime functionality. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an aromatic blend of fresh pine, sour citrus, earthy wood, herbal spice, and subtle diesel funk layered with hints of lemon zest and sweet grass. Commonly driven by terpenes such as terpinolene, limonene, and caryophyllene, Morning Wood offers a crisp, flavorful smoke that sparks immediate mental clarity, creativity, and mood elevation while maintaining a light, manageable body feel. Uplifting, motivating, and highly functional, Morning Wood is ideal for productive mornings, outdoor activities, social sessions, or anyone seeking a bright daytime strain with energetic and euphoric effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!