Jinxproof Genetics crossed Electric Watermelon and Jesus OG Kush to create Mothertongue, a sativa-dominant strain with thick buds. Mothertongue is sticky with sweet-scented resin that offers notes of red berries and melon with a spicy intensity. This tasty strain offers a clear-headed, cheerful buzz that will put a smile across your face for hours at a time.
