ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jesus OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jesus OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 375 reviews

Jesus OG

aka Jesus Christ OG, Jesus OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 375 reviews

Jesus OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

Effects

Show all

247 people reported 1879 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 49%
Relaxed 48%
Focused 41%
Stress 31%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
PTSD 15%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

375

more reviews
write a review

Find Jesus OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jesus OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More creativeLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More euphoricLeafly flower for White Buffalo
White Buffalo
More euphoricLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Sour Patch Kiss
Sour Patch Kiss
More relaxingLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Chiesel
Chiesel
More limoneneLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More creative
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
User uploaded image of Jesus OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Jesus OG
First strain child
Sweet Jesus
child
Second strain child
Frosty Jesus
child

Products with Jesus OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jesus OG nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
Quiz: How Well Do You Know Cannabis Strain Genetics?
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: The Spanish Boy Band Edition

Most popular in