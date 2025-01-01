Mount Olympus is a 2020 collaborative creation between Apollo Legacy LLC and Burnt Mountain Agriculture, combining the legendary Stardog Corey (verified Corey Haim cut) mother gifted by Burnt Mountain with Apollo’s vigorous Slurbert male. Revered by veteran smokers, this powerhouse hybrid delivers a bold, unmistakable aroma that opens with pure gasoline before revealing layers of grape, strawberry, and cherry candy beneath the fuel-heavy top note. The effects lean strongly upward and energetic, offering a vibrant cerebral lift that makes it a standout among connoisseur cultivars. Advanced growers will appreciate its impressive structure: large, wide plants with exceptional flower production and fan leaves that fade to deep black and purple as they approach maturity. With extremely high yields and a terpene profile that blends old-school gas with fruity sweetness, Mount Olympus showcases the best of both parent lines and remains one of Apollo Legacy’s most celebrated releases. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Mount Olympus through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.