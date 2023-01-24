Mt. Hood
aka Mount Hood
Mt. Hood potency is higher THC than average.
Mt. Hood, also known as Mount Hood,, is a hybrid weed strain. Mt. Hood has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mt. Hood, before let us know! Leave a review.
