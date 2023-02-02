Nikiski
THC 20%CBD 0%Myrcene
Nikiski effects are mostly calming.
Nikiski potency is higher THC than average.
Nikiski is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Nikiski - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
