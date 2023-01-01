OG Princess Glue
write a review
OG Princess Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Gorilla Princess with Glue to produce an OG Kush-forward strain. OG Princess Glue is backed by a sweet and fruity flavor profile and a gassy aroma.
Buy strains with similar effects to OG Princess Glue
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop OG Princess Glue products near you
Similar to OG Princess Glue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—