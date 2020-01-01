ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

OG Strawberry Star Killer

Created by Holy Smoke Seeds, OG Strawberry Starkiller is a cross between Strawberry Diesel and Starkiller OG. Strawberry Diesel contributes its huge, long colas, while Starkiller OG offers its beautiful lemon-cleaner aroma and dense bud structure. Although the high is strong, this strain won’t leave you couchlocked, making it great for people looking to manage pain throughout their day.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry Diesel
parent
Strain
OG Strawberry Star Killer

