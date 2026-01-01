Old School Skunk is a classic Sativa with THC levels typically ranging from 18–24%, bred from 88 Skunk and Original Skunk to preserve the unmistakable character of vintage 1980s-era skunk genetics. This heritage-driven cultivar delivers an intensely pungent aromatic profile dominated by raw skunk, sharp funk, and acrid earth, powered by volatile sulfur compounds like 3-methyl-2-butene-1-thiol (321MBT)—a compound detectable at incredibly low levels and largely responsible for cannabis’s signature “skunky” smell. Beneath the bold aroma lies subtle notes of spice, musk, and herbal sharpness, creating a deeply nostalgic and authentic sensory experience. Driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, Old School Skunk offers an energizing, clear-headed high that promotes focus, creativity, and mood elevation, making it ideal for daytime use, social settings, or anyone seeking a true throwback to the original skunk era. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!