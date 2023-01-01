Orange Romulawi
Orange Romulawi is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulawi with African Orange. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with a fruity and citrus flavor. Growers say this strain is ideal for outdoor growing, particularly in California.
