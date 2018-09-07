Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.
Lineage
