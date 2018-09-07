ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Snow Cone
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Orange Snow Cone
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.7 3 reviews

Orange Snow Cone

Orange Snow Cone

Bred by Jack Davis, Orange Snow Cone is a cross between a female Agent Orange and a male Snow Cone. Taking after both parents, Orange Snow Cone produces an orange, fuel-like flavor that leads into an engaging, creative high. This strain will have you up and active, making even mundane chores feel like an adventure.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for shaun55
Member since 2018
Very tasty citrus earth with a smooth creative high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Find Orange Snow Cone nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Snow Cone nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Agent Orange
parent
Strain
Orange Snow Cone

Products with Orange Snow Cone

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Snow Cone nearby.

Most popular in